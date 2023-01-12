Dr. Dennis Rasbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Rasbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Rasbach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Locations
Lakeland General Surgery - St. Joseph2990 Niles Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 983-3368
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rasbach saved my life more than once and under the most desperate situations. He has been my only Surgeon. He's calm, quiet and dedicated to his patients. Completely explains the procedure he will be performing and stays in constant contact with you to make sure all is well or if you might have any questions. He always has time for his patients. God Bless him
About Dr. Dennis Rasbach, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1386600526
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital|Mayo Clinic
- Ms Hershey Med Ctr
- Ms Hershey Med Ctr
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
