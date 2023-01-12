Overview

Dr. Dennis Rasbach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Rasbach works at Lakeland General Surgery - St. Joseph in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.