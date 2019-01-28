Dr. Dennis Reedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Reedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Reedy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suny-Hlth Sci Ctr At Syracuse, Coll Of Med, Syracuse Ny and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Reedy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Syracuse Gastroenterological Associates, PC739 Irving Ave Ste 400, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 234-6677Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Syracuse Gastroenterological Associates PC8324 Oswego Rd Ste E, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 641-1966
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reedy?
I like Dr. Reedy. But..His staff is terrible. I started seeing Dr. Reedy because I was anemic from stomach bleeds. Trying to get a call back from his office was stressful because they never called me back. I complained to Dr. Reedy and his PA Vinnie. Finally Vinnie said to me, call me and leave a message and I will get back to you after patients. Yes, that worked. I hope things are better since I haven't had to see him for a year.
About Dr. Dennis Reedy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1285614404
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hsc At Syracuse
- U Hosp-Suny Hlth Sci Ctr, Gastroenterology Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Suny-Hlth Sci Ctr At Syracuse, Coll Of Med, Syracuse Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reedy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reedy works at
Dr. Reedy has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.