Dr. Dennis Roberts, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Roberts, DO
Overview of Dr. Dennis Roberts, DO
Dr. Dennis Roberts, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
- 1 81767 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste 200, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 342-6407
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Dr.Roberts is the kindest most genuine gynecologist He was there delivering my now 16 yr old. I Highly recommend him. Thank you Dr Roberts. Dawn. Indio ca,
About Dr. Dennis Roberts, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831123900
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Garden City Hosp
- Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.