Dr. Dennis Robison, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Robison, MD
Dr. Dennis Robison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Robison's Office Locations
Melania Yeats PC622 W Maple St Ste C, Farmington, NM 87401 Directions (505) 327-9694
Dr. Dennis Robison6130 W Parker Rd Ste 103, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (505) 327-9694
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best surgeon in the state. From the very small procedure, double hernia on a 9 week old grandson to a very major abdominal aortic aneyurism graft on a grandfather. Great followup, no complications and all healthy afterwards.
About Dr. Dennis Robison, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1093841728
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
