Overview of Dr. Dennis Robison, MD

Dr. Dennis Robison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Robison works at Melania Yeats PC in Farmington, NM with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.