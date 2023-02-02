Dr. Dennis Sagini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Sagini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Sagini, MD
Dr. Dennis Sagini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sagini works at
Dr. Sagini's Office Locations
Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida- Fort Myers7331 College Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 337-2003Monday7:30am - 5:00pm
Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida1020 Crosspointe Dr Ste 110, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 337-2003
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great listener, very empathetic, extremely professional, explains things thoroughly and does not push unnecessary surgery. If I had to get a surgical procedure I would feel totally confident in his abilities.
About Dr. Dennis Sagini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326245960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- howard university hospital
- Howard University Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sagini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sagini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sagini has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sagini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sagini speaks Spanish.
317 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sagini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sagini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.