Dr. Dennis Sarabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Sarabi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dennis Sarabi MD Inc.400 Newport Center Dr Ste 610, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-1114
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sarabi has been my cardiologist since moving to California eight years ago. He is interested, attentive, detailed and professional. I highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Persian and Swedish
- UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY
