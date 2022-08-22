Overview

Dr. Dennis Sarabi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Sarabi works at Dennis Sarabi MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.