Dr. Dennis Scribner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scribner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Scribner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Scribner, MD
Dr. Dennis Scribner, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.
Dr. Scribner works at
Dr. Scribner's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
-
2
Saguaro Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Gynecologic Oncology7200 W Bell Rd # A, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions
-
3
Scottsdale -Thompson Peak - Gynecologic Oncology20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 240, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions
-
4
Biltmore Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Hematology, Neuro-Oncology, & Breast Program2222 E Highland Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
5
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, North Phoenix2915 W Rose Garden Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions
-
6
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Scottsdale9755 N 90th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scribner?
He has been an excellent compassionate and very knowledgeable in caring for me the past year and a half for Ovarian Cancer.
About Dr. Dennis Scribner, MD
- Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1679545982
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Hartford Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scribner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scribner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scribner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scribner works at
Dr. Scribner has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scribner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Scribner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scribner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scribner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scribner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.