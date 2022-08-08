Overview of Dr. Dennis Scribner, MD

Dr. Dennis Scribner, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.



Dr. Scribner works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.