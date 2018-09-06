Dr. Dennis Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Sheehan, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Sheehan, MD
Dr. Dennis Sheehan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Sheehan's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Medicine in Redwood City2900 Whipple Ave Ste 230, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician! He explains things perfectly he is extremely professional and takes a great interest in his patients well being.
About Dr. Dennis Sheehan, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheehan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sheehan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.