Overview of Dr. Dennis Sheehan, MD

Dr. Dennis Sheehan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Sheehan works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.