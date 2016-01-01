Dr. Dennis Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Shen, MD
Dr. Dennis Shen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hong Kong and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Richard C. Sherwood MD Inc.909 Hyde St Ste 210, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 292-3310
- 2 929 Clay St Ste 301, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 292-3313
Saint Francis Memorial Hospital900 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 353-6000
- Chinese Hospital
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1316049190
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Vly Med Center Uc San Francisco
- University of Hong Kong
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hepatitis B - Immune Response, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shen speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
