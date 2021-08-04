Overview

Dr. Dennis Simmons, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Apple Valley, MN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Simmons works at Brite Smiles Dental Care in Apple Valley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.