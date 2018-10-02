Overview of Dr. Dennis Slochower, MD

Dr. Dennis Slochower, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Slochower works at Keystone Eye Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.