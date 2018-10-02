Dr. Dennis Slochower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slochower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Slochower, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Slochower, MD
Dr. Dennis Slochower, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Slochower works at
Dr. Slochower's Office Locations
-
1
Keystone Eye Associates9126 BLUE GRASS RD, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 552-8331
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Your conditions are fully explained and there is no scheduling of unnecessary test procedures. He is a trustworthy physician.
About Dr. Dennis Slochower, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1932192259
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
- Metrowest Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Slochower has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slochower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Slochower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slochower.
