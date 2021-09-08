See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Celebration, FL
Dr. Dennis Smith, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dennis Smith, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Smith works at Adventhealth Medical Group Weight Loss And Bariatric Surgery At Celebration in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Weight Loss And Bariatric Surgery At Celebration
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 401A, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    
    About Dr. Dennis Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215048608
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Al Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Ala
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Adventhealth Medical Group Weight Loss And Bariatric Surgery At Celebration in Celebration, FL. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

