Dr. Dennis Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Smith, MD
Dr. Dennis Smith, MD is a Pulmonologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Saint Agnes Pulmonary Medicine- Ascension3407 Wilkens Ave Ste 440, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 644-5112
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For a first time visit, he was very professional n very easy to ask questions.
About Dr. Dennis Smith, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1386655074
Education & Certifications
- U MD Hosps
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.