Overview of Dr. Dennis Sollom, MD

Dr. Dennis Sollom, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Sollom works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.