Dr. St Peter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis St Peter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis St Peter, MD
Dr. Dennis St Peter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. St Peter works at
Dr. St Peter's Office Locations
Behavioral Health Care Inc.1663 Dominican Way Ste 214, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 423-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis St Peter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1275608127
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Peter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Peter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Peter works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. St Peter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Peter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Peter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Peter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.