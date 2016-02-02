Dr. Dennis Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Stern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.
Bay Womens Health LLC308 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 595-6353
- 2 3001 S Hanover St Ste 202, Baltimore, MD 21225 Directions (410) 595-6353
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing DR Stern for 20 years. He is always gentle and takes his time listening to me about issues.He still remembers pt that I SENT HIM MANY YEARS AGO. .He is the best. I found him after my old GYN retired. Iam very thankful that he has been my doctor. thankyou Nancy F.Turner
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295797603
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
