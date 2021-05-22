Dr. Dennis Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Stewart, MD
Dr. Dennis Stewart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart's Office Locations
Main Street Medical Center369 N Main St, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 689-3123Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks to Dr. Dennis Stewart MD we have our precious daughter Shawn, here with us today. He saved her life by removing her burst gangrenous gallbladder. Dr. Stewart, an experienced and skilled surgeon, was talented enough to perform this long and difficult surgery laparoscopically. This ensured that Shawn would have a quicker and less painful recovery time. North Okaloosa Medical Center is blessed to have this very gifted and humble man in their service. When expressing our gratitude for his miraculous surgery he said, “We should Thank the Lord upstairs not me.”
About Dr. Dennis Stewart, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053467001
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.