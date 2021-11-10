Overview of Dr. Dennis Tang, MD

Dr. Dennis Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Tang works at Texas Gulf Coast Medical Group in Webster, TX with other offices in Texas City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.