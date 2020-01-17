Overview of Dr. Dennis Tang, MD

Dr. Dennis Tang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Tang works at Cedars Sinai Medical Group ENT in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

