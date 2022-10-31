Overview of Dr. Dennis Thompson, MD

Dr. Dennis Thompson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Lakeland Ear, Nose, and Throat in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Sleep Apnea and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.