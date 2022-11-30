Dr. Dennis Tishko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tishko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Tishko, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.
Broward Health Physician Group, 1801 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064, (954) 355-4975, Monday-Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Broward Health Physician Group, 1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 525, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, (954) 355-4975
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- John Hancock
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I went into the hospital with a collapsed lung. I also had a heart attack in the process. A lung surgeon came in and told my wife to gather family members together. He didn't think I would survive. A nurse at the hospital told my wife about Dr. Tishko. She contacted him and when he arrived at the hospital he assured her that I would be fine. Dr. Tishko did lung reduction surgery and the follow up treatment. I was back to work 3 months later and back on the street as a police officer in Columbus, Ohio. It has now been 25 years and I feel great. There is no doubt that Dr. Tishko is the greatest lung surgeon in the country and maybe the world. God Bless Dr. Tishko. I can't praise him enough. Before I met Dr. Tishko I had severe COPD and had difficulty breathing. Life has been great for me thanks to Dr. Tishko. I am now 73.
- Thoracic Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic|University Wi Med School
- New England Deaconess Hosp/Harvard University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
