Overview of Dr. Dennis Tishko, MD

Dr. Dennis Tishko, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.



Dr. Tishko works at Broward Health Physician Group in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.