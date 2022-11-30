See All Oncologists in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Dennis Tishko, MD

Thoracic Oncology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Tishko, MD

Dr. Dennis Tishko, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.

Dr. Tishko works at Broward Health Physician Group in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Tishko's Office Locations

    Broward Health Physician Group
    1801 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 355-4975
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Broward Health Physician Group
    1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 525, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 355-4975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Treatment frequency



Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biphasic Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Bullous Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Catamenial Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
Chronic Constrictive Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Epithelioid Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fibrosing Mediastinitis Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Iatrogenic Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lesion
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Granuloma Chevron Icon
Lung Herniation - Congenital Defect of Sternum Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Malignant Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Malignant Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma, Adult Malignant Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma, Adult Malignant, Pleural Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Cysts Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Friction Rub Chevron Icon
Pleural Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Pleurisy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Pleurisy
Pneumohemothorax Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Solitary Pulmonary Nodule Chevron Icon
Spontaneous Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
Spontaneous Pneumothorax, Familial Type Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • John Hancock
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Dennis Tishko, MD

    Specialties
    • Thoracic Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174591598
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic|University Wi Med School
    Residency
    • New England Deaconess Hosp/Harvard University
    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Tishko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tishko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tishko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tishko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tishko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tishko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tishko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tishko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

