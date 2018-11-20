Dr. Dennis Twedt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Twedt, DO
Dr. Dennis Twedt, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Albany Neurosurgery Center1909 Aberdeen Rd Ste 106, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 432-7444
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I appreciate the time Dr. Twedt takes with my children and explaining everything so that I have a full understanding. The builds a relationship with patient as he will also inquire about how's school and home life. He prefers that you bring your child in to him instead of the hospital. I'm thankful to find a doctor that cares
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Twedt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Twedt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Twedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Twedt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twedt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twedt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twedt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.