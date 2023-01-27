See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Brick, NJ
Dr. Dennis Vega, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dennis Vega, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dennis Vega, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Vega works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD
Dr. Andrew Nguyen, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Thoracic Surgery
    1610 Route 88 Ste 203, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3693

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thoracentesis
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Thoracentesis
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vega?

    Jan 27, 2023
    JANUARY 20, 2023 - Intercostal Thoracic Surgery. On your “share your experience” request card, you use the fluffy-marketing-term, “Patient-Centered-Care” (PCC). Dr. Vega is down on the front-lines, one-on-one with the patient in pain and in need of his help and guidance. He could have written the PCC book for others to follow. Dr. Dennis Vega is not only care-centered, he listens, empathizes, and follows up on every minoot detail of my now near-painless-surgery. Thank you!
    Frederick Loehfelm, IV — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Vega, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dennis Vega, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vega to family and friends

    Dr. Vega's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vega

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dennis Vega, MD.

    About Dr. Dennis Vega, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750571253
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vega works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Vega’s profile.

    Dr. Vega has seen patients for Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dennis Vega, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.