Overview of Dr. Dennis Vollmer, MD

Dr. Dennis Vollmer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas (San Antonio) and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Vollmer works at Head and Neck Surgery Clinic in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.