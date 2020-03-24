See All Neurosurgeons in Elgin, IL
Dr. Dennis Wen, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dennis Wen, MD

Dr. Dennis Wen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Minnesota

Dr. Wen works at Elgin Barrington Neurosurgery in Elgin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Wen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elgin Barrington Neurosurgery Sc
    87 N Airlite St Ste 220, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 695-6611
  2. 2
    Elgin Barrington Neurosurgery
    901 Center St Ste 305, Elgin, IL 60120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 695-6611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Myelopathy

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Dennis Wen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689662066
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Internship
    • St Bartholomew's Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Wen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wen works at Elgin Barrington Neurosurgery in Elgin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wen’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

