Dr. Westin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Westin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dennis Westin, MD
Dr. Dennis Westin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Westin's Office Locations
Marshall W Jones MD Pllc5240 E Knight Dr Ste 120, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-0309
- 2 1630 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ 85935 Directions (520) 795-0309
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis Westin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1992705388
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
