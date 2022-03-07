Dr. Dennis Whatley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whatley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Whatley, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Whatley, MD
Dr. Dennis Whatley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Whatley's Office Locations
AnMed Health Urology2000 E Greenville St Ste 5140, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A very personal doctor. Great bedside manners who knows a lot about his profession. I recently had colon cancer and while I was having a CT it was discovered that I had kidney cancer along with colon cancer. Dr Whatley worked side by side with Dr. Foster in removing 1/2 my colon and my right kidney. What a blessing in having a great urologist!res
About Dr. Dennis Whatley, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whatley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whatley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whatley has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whatley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Whatley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whatley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.