Overview of Dr. Dennis Whitmer, DO

Dr. Dennis Whitmer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Story County Medical Center.



Dr. Whitmer works at Katzmann Breast Center in Clive, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.