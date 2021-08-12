Overview of Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD

Dr. Dennis Wigle, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN.



Dr. Wigle works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.