Dr. Dennis Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Wilson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Salisbury401 Mocksville Ave Fl 2, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis Wilson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1598765562
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
