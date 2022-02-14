Overview of Dr. Dennis Winters, MD

Dr. Dennis Winters, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School VA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Winters works at Utah Spine Care, LLC in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spondylolisthesis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.