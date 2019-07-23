Overview of Dr. Dennis Wright, MD

Dr. Dennis Wright, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies.