Dr. Denslow Trumbull, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denslow Trumbull, MD

Dr. Denslow Trumbull, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.

Dr. Trumbull works at Pediatric Healthcare LLC in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trumbull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Healthcare LLC
    Pediatric Healthcare LLC
    4700 Woodmere Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36106 (334) 273-9700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Denslow Trumbull, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982783742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital of Alabama
    Residency
    Internship
    • Childrens Hospital of Alabama
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denslow Trumbull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trumbull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trumbull has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trumbull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trumbull works at Pediatric Healthcare LLC in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Trumbull’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Trumbull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trumbull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trumbull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trumbull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

