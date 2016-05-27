Overview of Dr. Denton Roberts, MD

Dr. Denton Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at RETINA SPECIALISTS OF IDAHO PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.