Dr. Denton Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Denton Roberts, MD
Dr. Denton Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
Retina Specialists of Idaho Pllc13923 W Wainwright Dr Ste 301, Boise, ID 83713 Directions (208) 938-5624
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Most knowledgeable and professional retina specialist I have encountered in my 80 odd years.
About Dr. Denton Roberts, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Retina Specialists Of Alabama Llc
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Bassett Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
