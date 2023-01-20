Dr. Denton Watumull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watumull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denton Watumull, MD
Overview of Dr. Denton Watumull, MD
Dr. Denton Watumull, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Watumull works at
Dr. Watumull's Office Locations
Regional Plastic Surgery Center3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 101, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 470-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Regional Plastic Surgery Center5236 W University Dr Ste 3600, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 470-5000
Regional Plastic Surgery Center1111 Sara Swamy Dr, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-6311
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I never had any surgery that’s why I’m so nervous and skeptical at 1st Glad I did it coz I’m happy with the results thank you Dr. Watamull Because of that i refer my friends All the staffs are nice and friendly.
About Dr. Denton Watumull, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225073216
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- Claremont McKenna College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watumull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watumull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watumull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watumull has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watumull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Watumull speaks Spanish.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Watumull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watumull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watumull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watumull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.