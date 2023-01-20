Overview of Dr. Denton Watumull, MD

Dr. Denton Watumull, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Watumull works at Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa in Richardson, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.