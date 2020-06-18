Dr. Denton Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denton Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Denton Weiss, MD
Dr. Denton Weiss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Denton D Weiss MD Plc.272 Bendix Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 490-7545
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Had a mini facelift. Dr Weiss did a fantastic job, I could not be happier with the results. He took the time to do little ‘extras’ and as far as I am concerned he is an artist. My result looks completely natural just 10 years younger. I recommend him highly based on my facelift experience. Also, he recommended a diet to minimize bruising-inflammation and aid healing. I bruise super easily and followed his dietary recs to the letter. While I looked pretty banged up for at least 2 weeks post surgery, I lost 10 lbs and have kept it off for a year.
About Dr. Denton Weiss, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- National Naval Med Command
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
