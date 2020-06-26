Overview

Dr. Denzel Pollock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Pollock works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.