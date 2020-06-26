Dr. Denzel Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denzel Pollock, MD
Overview
Dr. Denzel Pollock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Pollock works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 101, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollock?
I have been a patient of Dr Pollock for over 10 years and he saw me through my first aorta valve replacement and always takes the time to talk to me in words I understand. He is kind and sympathetic to my needs and concerns. I highly recommend Dr Pollock for all your cardiology needs. Thanks Dr Pollock for getting me this far!
About Dr. Denzel Pollock, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1710951215
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollock accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollock works at
Dr. Pollock has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.