Dr. Denzil D'Souza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Denzil D'Souza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Fort Worth Heart, P.A. Mira Vista1900 Mistletoe Blvd Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 338-1300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Fort Worth Heart1300 W Rosedale St Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 388-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Dr. D'Souza is very knowledgeable and has an excellent bed side manner. I've been seeing him for 10 years and would recommend him to anyone looking for someone who is thorough and compassionate.
About Dr. Denzil D'Souza, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ind University School Med Krannert Institute Cardiol
- University Texas
- U Texas, Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
