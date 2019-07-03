See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD

Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Hand Center of San Antonio

Dr. Chattar-Cora works at Elite Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chattar-Cora's Office Locations

    Surgical Practices South Texas
    11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 265-1924

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Texas Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Skin Grafts
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Skin Grafts

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 03, 2019
    Dr. Chattar- Cora,Is a wonderful Dr. he makes you feel relax and trust worthy he is a wonderful human being. Who explains the whole surgery procedure. He cares for you the minute you step into his office, he is a very kind Dr. and gentleman. He is the only Dr that will you call at before and after de surgery. I wish all Drs will be that him. I recomend him to any body who is looking for a top professional.
    Mildred Coronado. — Jul 03, 2019
    About Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699733576
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Hand Center of San Antonio
    Residency
    • University Texas Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Morristown Mem Hosp UMDNJ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chattar-Cora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chattar-Cora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chattar-Cora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chattar-Cora works at Elite Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chattar-Cora’s profile.

    Dr. Chattar-Cora has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chattar-Cora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chattar-Cora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chattar-Cora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chattar-Cora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chattar-Cora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

