Overview of Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD

Dr. Deowall Chattar-Cora, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Hand Center of San Antonio



Dr. Chattar-Cora works at Elite Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.