Dr. Depak Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Depak Soni, MD
Overview
Dr. Depak Soni, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Soni works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Fairfax8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 330, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-7747Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Fair Oaks3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-7746Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soni?
Will LISTEN to you - is very concerned about you
About Dr. Depak Soni, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1366444697
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soni works at
Dr. Soni has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.