Dr. Derakhsh Fozouni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fozouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derakhsh Fozouni, MD
Overview of Dr. Derakhsh Fozouni, MD
Dr. Derakhsh Fozouni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fozouni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fozouni's Office Locations
-
1
Derakhsh Fozouni M.d. Ob.gyn. & Associates A Medical Corp.555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 2W103, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 327-2707
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fozouni?
I had nothing but the best experience with Dr Fouzini. If I had another baby I would chose him again. Very honest and upfront but still friendly. Very knowledgeable and helpful
About Dr. Derakhsh Fozouni, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1699784652
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fozouni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fozouni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fozouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fozouni works at
Dr. Fozouni has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fozouni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fozouni speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fozouni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fozouni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fozouni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fozouni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.