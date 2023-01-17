See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD

Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Dr. Brackmann works at House Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Brackmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    House Ear Clinic
    2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-9930
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brackmann?

    Jan 17, 2023
    I had stenosing external Otis in both ears. It’s gradual filling of the ear canal with fibrous resulting in significant hearing loss. He operated on both ears and stopped the loss. Forever forward when evaluated by another hearing specialist that person would be in awe that I had such surgery by Dr Brackmann. The best recognition of respect.
    Phillip Austin — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brackmann to family and friends

    Dr. Brackmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brackmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD.

    About Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508876699
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La Co-Usc Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ill Ctrl Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brackmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brackmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brackmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brackmann works at House Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brackmann’s profile.

    Dr. Brackmann has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brackmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brackmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brackmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.