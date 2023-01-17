Overview of Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD

Dr. Derald Brackmann, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.



Dr. Brackmann works at House Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.