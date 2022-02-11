Dr. Dereje Ayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dereje Ayo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dereje Ayo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Worth, TX.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 800 8th Ave Ste 412, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (800) 404-6050
-
2
Fort Worth Lung Clinic11803 South Fwy Ste 311, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 336-8773
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ayo and most of his staff is wonderful. Kathy on the other hand has been nothing but down right rude every time I have spoken to her.
About Dr. Dereje Ayo, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1295705325
