Overview of Dr. Derek Andreini, MD

Dr. Derek Andreini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cadiz, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrison Community Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Andreini works at Harrison Comm Hosp Spclty Clin in Cadiz, OH with other offices in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.