Dr. Derek Andreini, MD
Overview of Dr. Derek Andreini, MD
Dr. Derek Andreini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cadiz, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrison Community Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Andreini's Office Locations
Harrison Comm Hosp Spclty Clin951 E Market St, Cadiz, OH 43907 Directions (740) 942-6209
- 2 10 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-6373
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrison Community Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Andreini 3 times now and he has been great, the staff is excellent and he is very good at helping his patients to get relief from their arthritis pain, L highly recommend him, He is also great about scheduling at a time that is convenient as possible to make things easier.
About Dr. Derek Andreini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Andreini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andreini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andreini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andreini has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andreini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Andreini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andreini.
