Dr. Derek Barker, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and University of Michigan Health - West.
Ankle & Foot Associates5102 Paulsen St Bldg 3, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 302-1298Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barker has performed Plantar Fascia Release Surgery on both of my husband's heels over the past two years. He is a professional, friendly, knowledgeable doctor who has given my husband quality care. Dr. Barker tried other treatment avenues first for my husband's heel pain including physical therapy and cortisone injections but this still did not relieve the pain and he needed the surgeries. It is easy to make appointments with his office. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Derek Barker, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital|Henry Ford Macomb Hospital Pms-36
- Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
