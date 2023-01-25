Dr. Derek Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Bernstein, MD
Dr. Derek Bernstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Winston-Salem200 Robinhood Medical Plz, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 571-7997
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bernstein helped my son after a hand injury. He was absolutely wonderful. We could not have hoped for a better outcome. I am so thankful that he was my son's doctor. He was always kind and explained everything.
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
