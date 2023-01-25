See All Hand Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Derek Bernstein, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Derek Bernstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. Bernstein works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Winston-Salem
    200 Robinhood Medical Plz, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7997

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Derek Bernstein, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1538504030
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bernstein’s profile.

    Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

