Dr. Derek Brinster, MD
Dr. Derek Brinster, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor130 E 77th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-3000
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Excellent - had minimally invasive aortic valve replacement in 2018. Went extremely well and have no complaints two years later. Very glad I went with Dr. Brinster. The office is run very well and Dr. Brinster is clearly skilled surgeon who can do this surgery in a less invasive manner - which is very uncommon.
- English
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Brigham and Womens Hospital Harvard Medical School
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Brinster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinster accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brinster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brinster has seen patients for Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.