See All Pediatricians in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Derek Brugman, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Derek Brugman, DO

Pediatrics
4.7 (472)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Derek Brugman, DO

Dr. Derek Brugman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Brugman works at Carolina Attention Specialists in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Brugman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greensboro Anesthesia Physicianspc
    3625 N Elm St Ste 110A, Greensboro, NC 27455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 398-5656
  2. 2
    Carolina Attention Specialists
    309 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 204, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 319-0215

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Abscess
ADHD Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Abscess
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 472 ratings
    Patient Ratings (472)
    5 Star
    (397)
    4 Star
    (43)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brugman?

    Feb 14, 2019
    My husband and I have struggled with finding the help our 6 year old son needs with his ADHD, we have visited many practices and never were explained the condition in the way Dr. Brugman did, he did not rush and spent with us well over an hour. Finding Dr. Brugman was the best step we've made to be able to truly help our son!
    Charlotte, NC — Feb 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Derek Brugman, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Derek Brugman, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brugman to family and friends

    Dr. Brugman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brugman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Derek Brugman, DO.

    About Dr. Derek Brugman, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013903731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Hosp Of Baltimore
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wellington Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Brugman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brugman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brugman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brugman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    472 patients have reviewed Dr. Brugman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brugman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brugman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brugman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Derek Brugman, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.