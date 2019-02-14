Dr. Derek Brugman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brugman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Brugman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Derek Brugman, DO
Dr. Derek Brugman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Brugman works at
Dr. Brugman's Office Locations
-
1
Greensboro Anesthesia Physicianspc3625 N Elm St Ste 110A, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 398-5656
-
2
Carolina Attention Specialists309 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 204, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 319-0215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brugman?
My husband and I have struggled with finding the help our 6 year old son needs with his ADHD, we have visited many practices and never were explained the condition in the way Dr. Brugman did, he did not rush and spent with us well over an hour. Finding Dr. Brugman was the best step we've made to be able to truly help our son!
About Dr. Derek Brugman, DO
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013903731
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hosp Of Baltimore
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brugman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brugman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brugman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brugman works at
472 patients have reviewed Dr. Brugman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brugman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brugman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brugman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.