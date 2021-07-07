Dr. Derek Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Cheng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
Cedars Sinai Med Grp Endcrnlgy8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I originally wrote a bad review in regards to the long waiting times to get an appointment but all that changed and I have to say that Dr. Cheng is one of the most amazing doctors I have ever met. He patiently dedicated as much time as I needed and the best of all is that every time I have a question, I send them a message and Dr. Cheng immediately writes or calls me back. He is a true doctor and I wish his colleagues would learn from him. I am very lucky to have him as my Gastroenterologist. Thank you Doctor Cheng!
About Dr. Derek Cheng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.