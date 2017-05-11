Overview of Dr. Derek Chung, MD

Dr. Derek Chung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Chung works at MEDICAL OFFICE INTERNAL MEDICINE in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.